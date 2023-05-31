Easy-to-remember license plates introduced for Texas drivers

The state of Texas introduced a brand new sequence of customizable license plates messages, which can be easy-to-remember. My Plates, the manufacturer of area of expertise license plates, introduced the brand new 2 Plus 2 Personalized Plate Combinations on May 22. The mixtures function two letters plus two numbers, which can also be custom designed to show the rest from initials or favourite groups and faculties to state abbreviations. My Plates reminded patrons that after a mix is long past, it would possibly not ever be to be had once more. The distinctive plates are to be had for acquire at the corporate’s website online.

Steve Farrar, CEO of My Plates, mentioned they’re overjoyed to supply the brand new sequence of two Plus 2 particular customized license plate mixtures to their shoppers. These plates are a good way to specific individuality and make automobiles stand proud of the group.