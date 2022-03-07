“Eazy” funny: Pete Davidson reportedly finds Kanye’s violent diss video “hysterical”

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

While many have criticized Kanye West‘s new video for “Eazy“, in which he apparently murders an animated analogue for Pete Davidson, the SNL star himself is laughing it off.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Davidson, who is dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, “finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical.”

“He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him,” the source adds.

And fans of the evidently irresistible comedian and The Suicide Squad actor needn’t worry about him, the source continues, commenting Pete “is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form.” Instead, Ye’s reaction is helping Davidson “to grow in more ways than one, including for himself and his relationship with Kim. He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing.”

Sunday night, Kanye himself addressed the controversy on Instagram, noting that, like the disclaimer that appears in end credits in a movie, any similarities between the video’s characters and real people is purely coincidental.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” Kanye began. “art is protected as freedom of speech/art inspires and simplifies the world/Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm.”

He added, “Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended [sic].”

