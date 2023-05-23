Ed Sheeran surprises Middleton High School band in Tampa – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Musician Ed Sheeran made a marvel discuss with to Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida, the place scholars had been rehearsing considered one of his in style songs. Sheeran introduced that he had introduced alongside some guitars to present to the varsity’s track division and introduced tickets to his personal sold-out display to the scholars. “Ed Sheeran showed up during practice and it’s one of the most amazing experiences that I think we’ve ever had at Middleton here,” mentioned a pupil. Sheeran joined in with the efficiency and described the instance as his “favorite thing” of the week.

Sheeran is lately traveling to advertise his newest album, “Subtract,” and is completing his international Mathematics Tour. The impromptu efficiency at Middleton High School was once a different second for the scholars, a few of whom had been attending their first ever live performance once they later went to Sheeran’s display with their trainer.

