Edgar Ramírez Leads Netflix Crime Drama

Netflix has dropped the primary Florida Man teaser trailer for the impending crime drama starring Golden Globe nominee Edgar Ramírez. The video options Ramírez’s Mike Valentine as he unwillingly returns again house to Florida for a case involving a mobster’s runaway female friend. The miniseries will probably be to be had for streaming on April 13.

Florida Man is created and govt produced by means of Donald Todd (This Is Us), who could also be serving because the showrunner. Described as “a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people,” the restricted drama stars Edgar Ramírez, Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, and Lauren Buglioli.

Check out the Florida Man teaser trailer under:

“When a struggling ex-cop is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong,” reads the logline.

The sequence is govt produced by means of Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for his or her Aggregate Films banner as a part of their first-look handle the streamer. The mission marks Ramirez’ newest collaboration with Netflix after prior to now starring within the motion pictures The Last Days of American Crime and Yes Day.

