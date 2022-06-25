Edgerrin James says his son and Arch Manning will revive his connection with Peyton Manning in the NFL one day

NFL legends Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James were a dynamic duo for the Indianapolis Colts. The QB-RB tandem played seven seasons together, and both were named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. They even went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame together despite James being a member of the class of 2020, and Manning the class of 2021.

The former footballers now have kids, nephews and other relatives who are ready to carry the torch for the new generation of football. This week, Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew, Arch Manning, announced his commitment to the University of Texas. Arch is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports, and plays his high school ball at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. His father, Cooper, is the oldest of Archie Manning’s three sons, and was a stud wideout before a spinal condition ended his playing career.

James already knows Arch is going to fare well on the field since he comes from what James tabbed as “The royal football family.” He also mentioned that he has a son, Eden, who is joining the college ranks this upcoming season as a running back for Howard. James believes that his son and Arch will meet up in the NFL and resurrect what was a special Manning-James connection.

“When I saw Arch Manning coming out in 2023, I have my son that’s at Howard, so I said it’s going to be a reconnection in the future,” James told TMZ. “You’re going to see my son — you’re going to see James-Manning connection. I’m calling it right now. They’re both going to be in the NFL together.

“The next wave — 2.0!”

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Eden was a three-star recruit who also received offers from Air Force, Army, Florida A&M and Indiana before landing on Howard, per 247Sports. In 2020, he rushed for 750 yards and nine touchdowns for Treasure Coast High School.

The new Manning and new James meeting up in the NFL would certainly be something, but why stop there? Let’s get Marvin Harrison Jr. in the mix too! He’s currently preparing for his second season at The Ohio State University.