Editorial: Oklahoma auditor showing political independence as a true public servant | Editorial

Residents of Tryon didn’t know its police chief was using taxpayer dollars to buy personal guns and hunting equipment, or that he withdrew town funds from casino ATMs.
A state audit uncovered about 13% of the city’s annual budget was misappropriated, amounting to about $95,000. Several lessons are learned, many pointed out in the report released last week from State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.
This is the latest in a string of complicated audits completed by Byrd and her staff. Some have been high-profile and politicized; others have been more routine—as in the Tryon audit report.
In all, Byrd has risen above the rancor, politics and pressure. She’s kept a professional, forthright approach that demonstrates an independence critical for her office.
The Tryon situation wasn’t just about a rogue official making bad decisions. The audit pointed to the lack of due diligence by the overseeing board of trustees.
Small towns—especially those without an independent press watching meetings and poring over documents—are vulnerable to misdeeds. It becomes more incumbent on other watchdogs to ensure tax money is appropriately spent.