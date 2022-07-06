Edmond couple struck by burglar twice in same week

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An Edmond couple says they’re terrified after being struck by a burglar twice in one week.

“It’s just really scary and now we don’t know what to do,” mentioned Mackenize Farney, one of many victims. “Someone came and stole basically a lot of our valuables right out from under us that we’ve worked for.”

The couple lives in the North Hampton neighborhood off of North May Avenue. Caleb Baxter advised KFOR that earlier than going to sleep on May 20, he went out to their driveway to ensure his work truck was locked.

The again of the truck was lined together with his work instruments that night time, nonetheless, Baxter made an unlucky discovery the subsequent morning.

“The doors were wide open,” mentioned Baxter. “I went around to the back and just every single tool I’ve ever owned was gone. [The burglar] took about $15,000 worth of tools, and it’s kind of hard to make a living with no tools.”

Just 5 days later, the couple believes the same burglar struck once more.

“I came outside, and her jeep was gone out of the driveway,” mentioned Baxter. Farney added the Jeep was her solely methodology of transportation.

Their neighbor’s safety cameras present a person strolling up the couple’s driveway, and shortly after the jeep being pushed down their avenue.

Based on safety footage, the couple believes the person in the image under is who’s behind the thefts.





It seems they aren’t the one victims.

“I think there’s about 15 people that got hit in this neighborhood and surrounding neighborhoods,” mentioned Baxter. “He stole the car at 2:41 a.m. and was in the neighborhood across from us by 3:47 hitting other cars. It was the same guy, same pictures, everything.”

Security video exhibits the person wanting by one automobile and working as much as one other.

The younger couple is asking for anybody who acknowledges the person to report him.

“We would really, really appreciate it,” mentioned Farney.

They mentioned that they filed police stories, however haven’t had any luck with getting their valuables again to date.