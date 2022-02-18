Edmond crash leaves one person dead

A vehicle crashed into a creek below a bridge near Bryant Avenue and 15th Street.

A person died after a vehicle crashed into a creek Friday morning in Edmond.The crash occurred in a creek below a bridge near Bryant Avenue and 15th Street. Sky 5 could see several first responders trying to get at least one person out of a pickup truck.A source told KOCO 5 that the crash is fatal.Power lines also are down in the area, and Sky 5 showed that a nearby neighborhood does not have power.KOCO 5 will provide more details when they become available.

