Edmond crash leaves one person dead

Person dies after vehicle crashes into Edmond creek
A vehicle crashed into a creek below a bridge near Bryant Avenue and 15th Street.
A person died after a vehicle crashed into a creek Friday morning in Edmond.The crash occurred in a creek below a bridge near Bryant Avenue and 15th Street. Sky 5 could see several first responders trying to get at least one person out of a pickup truck.A source told KOCO 5 that the crash is fatal.Power lines also are down in the area, and Sky 5 showed that a nearby neighborhood does not have power.KOCO 5 will provide more details when they become available.
