Edmond police arrest alleged dealer whose drugs killed man

The Edmond police have arrested an alleged drug dealer whose methadone killed a man.The alleged drug dealer is now facing first-degree murder charges after police said that his drugs led to a man’s overdose.Last year, a suspected drug dealer was charged with murder after a heroin overdose in Edmond. A week ago, the state Attorney General charged another suspected drug dealer with murder after a fentanyl death.This newest case was a methadone overdose that happened last May.Edmond police said that Raymond Lloyd Smith Jr., a 37-year-old from Del City, sold methadone illegally to a man who later died while using the drug in Edmond.He was arrested on Friday.The victim’s name has not been released but in the original police report, a witness mentioned he had recently returned from a military deployment.”These individuals are basically, whether they are knowingly or not knowingly, putting these drugs out there that could be tainted or not what they say they are or what they think they are, and they are. They are causing these deaths,” said Emily Ward, the public information officer at Edmond PD.Police said it took nearly a year to make the arrest because they were waiting on the official report from the medical examiner.They said that while they were waiting, they had been investigating and had already identified Smith as their suspect.

