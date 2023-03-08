Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center Now Open to Serve Northeast OKC

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center, which is run by Sunbeam Family Services, is open to serve the northeast OKC community. Edwards is in the former Edwards Elementary School, located at 1123 N.E. Grand Blvd in Oklahoma City.

Services include:

· Free support groups for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, including free childcare and meals, resource connection, and specialized services to help families navigate through difficult situations

· Free support groups for caregivers

· Individualized Case Management services to help families to navigate through difficult situations

· Affordable and convenient mental health services for individuals, families, and children

· Early Head Start childcare for infants and toddlers through 3 years old

Edwards also has training events focused on health and well-being. Current training includes Infant Massage Classes on Thursdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. from March 30 through April 27.

Sunbeam is offering a one-year, $6,000 incentive for childcare teachers at their locations across the Oklahoma City metro-area, including Edwards. Eligible positions include full-time mentor lead teachers, lead teachers, assistant teachers and family educators starting by April 28, 2023.

For more information about Edwards, visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org or call (405) 605-7090.

Founded in 1907, Sunbeam’s mission is to build brighter futures with all children and families. Sunbeam, a United Way of Central Oklahoma Community Partner, is one of Oklahoma’s longest-serving nonprofits. The nonprofit provides safe, loving homes for children in foster care; prepares babies and toddlers for school and life success; supports Oklahoman’s mental health and well-being and helps connect families with support and resources.

