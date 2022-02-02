Egypt And Sam Get Away Amid Worries About Jail Time On “Growing Up Hip Hop”

Isht is really getting real on “Growing Up Hip Hop!”

Happy Hump Day! It’s Wednesday and that means we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop.” We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Egypt whisks Sam away to escape all the negativity surrounding his arrest. She opens up about wanting to be by his side constantly and not wanting to even discuss the possibility that they might be separated. Sam reveals he’s feeling the same way, just not wanting to express it.

Check out the clip below:

We love it that the clip starts off with Egypt calling a seagull a pelican!

Dang, things are really sounding dismal for Sam. Do you think this might really be the end for him and Egypt? If you had to go to prison, would you want your boo to wait on you or move on and be happy?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

A surprise bachelor and bachelorette party for Tee Tee and Shawn ends in disaster. Treach supports Egypt’s music career while Sam faces serious prison time. Eric and Layzie visit Eazy-E’s gravesite, but rumors around his death must be put to rest.

The brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs Thursday, February 3 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Have you been keeping up with “Growing Up Hip Hop” this season? There’s been a LOT going on with all of the families.