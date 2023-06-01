Eight Cougars Earn Academic All-District

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, 8 University of Houston student-athletes from observe and box earned College Sports Communicators Track and Field/Cross Country Academic All-District. To make the crew, the student-athletes needed to have cumulative GPAs of over 3.50 and competed in 50% of Houston’s crew competitions in observe and box and move nation all over the educational 12 months from August to May.

Senior Jordan Booker, juniors Zosia Bulhak and Jeremiah Wilson, sophomores Daniela Castillo and Carlos Castillo, and seniors Claire Meyer, Ryan Pickering, and Brandon Seagreaves had been those who earned a place at the Academic All-District crew. Five out of the 8 honorees in each observe and box and move nation.

Booker received convention titles within the 400-meter relay and the 1,600-meter relay in 2023. He used to be the lead-off leg within the 400-meter relay and the anchor leg of the 1,600-meter relay, and he used to be at the Dean’s List for 9 semesters as a Cougar. Bulhak has posted the crew’s best cumulative GPA and helped the Cougars reach their perfect crew end ever on the American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships. She has been environment friendly at the observe and posted non-public bests in 4 other distances in 2023. Daniela Castillo earned her first-ever Academic All-District honor after posting a GPA over 3.50 and private information in a couple of meets within the 5,000 meters and 800 meters. Carlos Castillo, alternatively, additionally were given his first Academic All-District award in 2023. He set non-public bests within the 800 meters and the 1,500 meters.

Meyer concluded one of the crucial perfect feminine move nation seasons in years, incomes All-Conference honors and All-Region honors in 2022. Meyer additionally set a college report within the indoor 5,000 and a top-three all-time mark within the outside 5,000. Pickering, a Mont Belvieu, Texas local, completed her Houston profession scoring issues within the discus on the convention championships for 3 consecutive years. Seagreaves had a robust appearing in each move nation and observe, incomes All-Region honors in move nation and working a leg of the silver medalist distance medley relay on the indoor convention championships. Lastly, Wilson completed 8th within the 800 on the indoor convention championships in 2023 and has one of the crucial perfect males’s GPAs at the crew.

The 2022-23 Academic All-District Softball Teams acknowledge the country’s peak student-athletes for his or her mixed performances at the box and in the school room. The honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America poll, with the first-, second-, and third-team Academic All-America honorees being introduced on June 7, 2023.

