News reported that a 6-story apartment building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa and 8 individuals were rescued by first responders. The cause of the collapse is unknown, but officials stated that they had received complaints about necessary repairs prior to the incident. Nada Shamah provided the report.
Eight people rescued after 6-story apartment building collapses in Davenport, Iowa
