Ekennis Software IPO Subscription Status {Live Data 2022}

Ekennis Software IPO subscription is to start from February 21, 2022, Monday. The company to raise ₹2.88 crores via SME IPO at a price band of ₹72. The retail portion of this IPO is 50%, and HNI is 50% quota. The IPO subscription will close on February 24, 2022, Thursday. The IPO bid for the IPO is 1600 shares that cost ₹115,200 for 1 lot. The face value is ₹10 per equity share. Ekennis Software is a leading global IT company offering comprehensive solutions in Business applications, infrastructure, Business Consulting with compelling product offerings differentiated and customized for specific markets and customer segments. The company reported ₹4.69 crores of revenues in 2021 against ₹4.86 crores in 2020. The company’s financial report looks weak while profit on a lower side. Please check the Ekennis Software IPO details over here.
IPOWatch View
We recommend investors may apply for an IPO at their own risk. Investors should also look at the Retail and HNI numbers before investing. You can check the Ekennis Software IPO allotment status here.
Ekennis Software IPO Subscription Status (Live Data – Day 1)
|Category
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|NII
|–
|–
|–
|RII
|–
|–
|–
|Total
|–
|–
|–
Ekennis Software IPO Investor Categories
- Non-Institutional Investors(NII): Individual Investors, NRIs, Companies, Trusts, etc
- Retail Individual Investors (RII): Retail Individual Investors or NRIs
Ekennis Software IPO Date & Price Band
|IPO Open:
| 21 February 2022
|IPO Close:
| 24 February 2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹2.88 Crores
|Face Value:
|₹10 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹72 Per Equity Share
|Listing on:
| BSE SME
|Retail Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|50%
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
Ekennis Software IPO Market Lot
The Ekennis Software IPO minimum market lot is 1600 shares with ₹115,200 application amount.
|IPO Lot Size:
| Minimum 1600 Shares for 1 lot
|Minimum Amount:
| ₹115,200 for 1 lot
Ekennis Software IPO Time Table, Allotment & Listing
The Ekennis Software IPO date is 21 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 2February 2022. The allotment date is 02 March 2022 and the IPO may list on 07 March 2022.
|IPO Open Date:
| 21 February 2022
|IPO Close Date:
|24 February 2022
|Basis of Allotment:
|02 March 2022
|Refunds:
| 03 March 2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
| 04 March 2022
|IPO Listing Date:
| 07 March 2022
Ekennis Software IPO Subscription FAQs:
The IPO subscription starts on 21 February 2022 for NII and Retail Investors.
The IPO subscribed -x times on day 1.
The RII subscription is -x on day 1.
You can go with ASBA and Non-ASBA options for a subscription. Go to your bank account and apply for IPO online via ASBA or download the form online or get the physical form and submit the filled form to your broker or bank.
One can visit our portal for live IPO subscription numbers that we are updating hourly basis from the official website NSE and BSE websites. One can check the live subscription on BSE or NSE website on the particular IPO page.
Follow correct success ipo for the latest IPO news and their reviews, also keep following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
To know more about latest IPO gmp please visit correctsuccess.com