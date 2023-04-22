El Paso Police Department ‘Most Wanted’ for April 23

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes weekly Most (*23*) fugitives from the El Paso Police Department. These folks were sought however now not discovered for more than a few causes.

The regulation enforcement companies put up information about those fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., which distributes it to the media and the general public. The group additionally provides a hotline, Crime Stoppers, for someone with information at the whereabouts of those fugitives.

If you might have any information that might assist in finding those fugitives, name Crime Stoppers of El Paso right away at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). You too can put up your information on-line at . You will stay nameless, and in case your tip ends up in an arrest, it’s possible you’ll qualify for a money praise. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit group that brings the neighborhood, regulation enforcement, and the media in combination to resolve crime.

In addition to those Most (*23*) fugitives, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office additionally supplies a listing in their maximum sought after fugitives for April 22.

Lastly, if you wish to keep up to date at the maximum fascinating tales that occur in and round our neighborhood, signal as much as obtain our day by day e-newsletter.