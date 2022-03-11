Elaine Quijano – CBS News

Elaine Quijano CBS Information



Elaine Quijano is an anchor for CBS News Streaming Network, CBS Information’ premier 24/7 anchored streaming information service, and a correspondent for CBS Information, contributing to all CBS Information broadcasts and platforms.

In her position at CBS Information, Quijano anchors the nightly politics present, “Crimson And Blue.” She additionally anchors the Sunday version of the “CBS Weekend Information,” and her reporting is featured on “CBS Mornings” and the “CBS Night Information.”

Throughout the 2016 presidential marketing campaign, she additionally led CBS Information streaming political protection, and was chosen by the Fee on Presidential Debates to reasonable the 2016 vice presidential debate. It marked the primary time an anchor from a digital community would reasonable a nationwide debate in a basic election marketing campaign.

Quijano joined CBS Information in 2010. Based mostly in New York, she has coated a wide range of tales, together with the Boston Marathon bombings, Superstorm Sandy, and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Quijano was additionally a part of the CBS Information workforce that acquired an Alfred I. duPont Award for the Community’s protection of the 2012 Newtown shootings. In 2011 Quijano revealed in a report that the White Home didn’t ship presidential condolence letters to the households of service members who dedicated suicide. After her report, President Obama reversed that coverage.

Previous to becoming a member of CBS Information, she labored for CNN as a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent. Whereas there, she reported from numerous beats, together with the White Home, the Pentagon and the Supreme Court docket.

Quijano holds a level in journalism from the College of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.