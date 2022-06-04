Elaine Welteroth Shares How Family Traditions Are Passed Down Through Cooking

Elaine Welteroth sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to share her involvement with Ninja Foodi’s new “Recipe of Me” marketing campaign.
As a brand new mother, the Mission Runway choose is aware of firsthand how recollections with family and friends surrounding meals are pivotal to traditions we go down from technology to technology. It’s why she was excited to participate in Ninja’s new initiative geared toward bringing family members collectively by way of cooking scrumptious meals.
“I’m form of on this new part of life. I’ve a brand new child, I’ve a brand new kitchen that we simply renovated that I’m excited to get into,” Elaine stated. “I’m form of redefining my relationship with meals.”
“I’ve all the time been this like a loopy busy workaholic. And I’m the form of loopy person who forgets to eat however at this stage of my life, I’m having to decelerate,” she shared.
Now as a brand new mother, Elaine is studying the significance of cooking nourishing meals for her family members.
“I’m actually loving that this chance to accomplice with Ninja, it has impressed me to take my cooking to the following degree.”
The award-winning journalist and best-selling creator dishes on the brand new marketing campaign and the way she makes use of Ninja’s PossiblePan and PossiblePot to create new culinary moments utilizing parts and flavors from her distinctive African American and German heritage.
To proceed traditions within the kitchen, Elaine is encouraging shoppers to honor the folks, tradition, and recollections that helped form their individuality by way of meals with the assistance of the Ninja Foodi NeverStick® PossiblePan – a flexible 4-quart pan that simplifies your cooking expertise.
The favored kitchen model can be asking shoppers to focus on their very own heritage and recollections by fusing cultural parts and flavors to create their private ‘Recipe of Me’ with the Ninja Foodi NeverStick® PossiblePan and PossiblePot in a contest the place 100 fortunate winners shall be inspired to make use of their Ninja PossiblePan and grocery credit score to host a cocktail party the place they’ll collect with their family members who helped form them and recreate their successful recipe.
Press play to be taught extra in regards to the contest and the way Elaine has been adjusting to motherhood after welcoming her son in April.