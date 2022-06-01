Elderly Woman Killed, 2 Shot Outside High School Graduation at Xavier University

An aged girl was fatally shot, and two males have been left injured in a taking pictures exterior Xavier College on Tuesday.
A commencement ceremony for the Morris Jeff Excessive Faculty had simply ended when the pictures rang out, WDSU reports. Witnesses say the gunfire erupted after two females began combating.
Eighty-year-old Augustine Greenwood died within the crossfire of the taking pictures whereas strolling to her household’s automobile close by. The 2 males have been left with non-life-threatening accidents within the leg and shoulder, NOPD Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodly shared.
“This unlucky incident didn’t need to occur,” Goodly stated.
Police have detained three folks in reference to the taking pictures, and a number of other weapons have been recovered from the crime scene. Witnesses say between 5 – 12 gunshots rang out, Fox eight Stay reports.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards launched a press release in regards to the taking pictures, calling it a “pointless” act of violence.
Police are asking for assist in the investigation as they give the impression of being into if the gunshots have been fired by college students, mates, or relations of graduates. That is the second violent encounter throughout a commencement ceremony on the school following a brawl that broke out on Could 19.
“This commencement, that they had an excellent quantity of safety,” Goodly stated. “We had inside protection in addition to exterior protection on the scene. Each the Xavier police and the (NOPD) Second District and Tulane police on the perimeter safety.”
New Orleans Metropolis Councilmember Oliver Thomas has youngsters who attend Morris Jeff’s highschool and center college and stated he was outraged by the violent act.
“This woman went to a commencement; she didn’t signal as much as be executed,” Thomas stated.
“What number of extra folks may have been injured? Why did this woman have to provide her life as a result of she needed to see her beloved one graduate? Why? What was so massive in regards to the argument? What was so profound? What was so devastating in regards to the argument that you simply needed to shoot on the market?”