Election legislation roundup: Florida House of Representatives | Florida

As of March 5, Ballotpedia has tracked eight election-related bills in the Florida House of Representatives since the beginning of the year. Of the eight, Ballotpedia tracked four from February 27 to March 5. Republicans sponsored three, while Democrats sponsored one. The four bills are:

FL H1249: Limited English-proficient Voter Assistance, state Reps. Kristen Arrington, D-Kissimmee, Lisa Dunkley, D-Sunrise, Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, Johanna Lopez, D-Orlando, and Katherine Waldron, D-Wellington.

FL H0731: Local Tax Referenda Requirements, state Rep. John Temple, R-Wildwood.

FL H0945: Jupiter Inlet District, Palm Beach County, state Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart.

FL H1175: Sarasota County, state Rep. James Buchanan, R-Sarasota.

During the week of Feb. 27 to March 5, Ballotpedia tracked 69 House election-related bills nationally. As of March 5, Ballotpedia has tracked 946 House bills nationally. Ballotpedia tracked the most House bills this year in the New York State Assembly with 128, while Ballotpedia tracked the fewest House bills in Alabama, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania with zero. Republicans sponsored 429 of these bills, while Democrats sponsored 388. Third party sponsorship and bills with no sponsors accounted for 67 bills, while bipartisan legislators sponsored 62.

Democratic trifectas and 317 House bills in Republican trifectas. A trifecta is when one political party holds the governorship and majorities in both chambers of the state legislature. Ballotpedia has tracked 89 House bills in states where neither party holds trifecta control.

The Florida House is scheduled to be in session from March 7 to May 5 this year. In 2022, Ballotpedia tracked 13 House bills related to election administration. Zero of these bills passed both chambers. Florida is a Republican trifecta.

