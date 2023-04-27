Elev8 Fun entertainment complex is hiring for mid-May opening

Elev8 Fun is an exhilarating new entertainment complex situated in Citrus Park, spanning two tales and a large 125,000 sq. toes. Anticipation is construction for its grand opening in mid-May.

Inside the indoor theme park, guests will to find an outstanding lineup of sights together with a quarter-mile go-kart monitor, bowling lanes, mini-golf, laser tag, an e-sports area, a ropes path with a zipline, eating places, bars, arcades, VR reviews, and a lot more.

To assist in making the park run easily whilst offering an excellent buyer enjoy, Elev8 Fun is recently hiring for 250 positions. Available roles vary from technicians and bartenders to go-kart marshals and laser tag attendants. If you might be taken with activity alternatives, you’ll to find out extra through clicking

here.

Elev8 Fun’s first location in Sanford provides plenty of sights beginning at $10, with package reductions to be had. Pricing for the Citrus Park location has no longer been introduced but.