Eli Apple responds to criticism from NFL players following Super Bowl loss: ‘Y’all ReAwoke A Fire In Me’

Days after being the laughing stock to a few NFL players on social media over his performance in Super Bowl LVI, Eli Apple responded to his critics. The Cincinnati Bengals cornerback took to Instagram and posted a message for his doubters.

“All Glory To God For Blessing Me Immensely This Season To Share the Field With The Best Group Of Men I’ve Been Around,” Apple posted. “Truly Grateful To My Teammates, Who Dey Nation, And My Coaches for Embracing Me As Family. Proud of The Rigorous Work We Put In To Make This Season A Special One. “Y’all ReAwoke A Fire In Me That Will Only Make Me Stronger and I’m Beyond Excited To Unleash That Demon Again to Exponential Levels On Any Opp That Lines Up Across From Me Next Season.”

Apple’s criticism in Super Bowl LVI by his NFL peers has been notable after he unleashed some talk towards Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, calling him “a baby” following Cincinnati’s AFC Championship Game victory over Kansas City. That caused a response from Hill and fellow Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman in which Apple responded to direct message both of them to “hit my line” for Super Bowl tickets.

Apple’s last four plays of Super Bowl LVI are up there with the worst sequence of plays in Super Bowl history, as the Los Angeles Rams attacked him in the end zone throughout their winning drive in the 23-20 victory. That caused some social media posts headed Apple’s way from Hill and Hardman — with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Rashod Bateman adding their two cents as well.

Apple took a shot at New York Giants and New Orleans Saints fans — two of his former teams — when the Bengals were making their postseason run on Twitter. That created the animosity with some of his former teams, including New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (who was also Apple’s teammate at Ohio State). Thomas also had a Twitter post during the game that was indirectly towards Apple.

Apple will certainly have to back up his talk on the field in 2022, especially with all the animosity that’s headed his way.