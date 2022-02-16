Viral Videos

Eli Apple Slandered On All Over Twitter After Super Bowl LVI Loss

February 16, 2022
Al Lindsey
Eli Apple gets baked on Twitter following Bengals Super Bowl LVI loss after delivering trash talk to his peers just two weeks prior.

When the Bengals secured their Super Bowl LVI spot, the feeling was electric for the entire state of Ohio. It had been decades since the Bengals had been this close to winning it all. But, while everyone was excited, Eli Apple took things too far.

He hopped on Twitter to trash talk Mecole Hardman and Ty Hill after ending their playoff dreams. The thing about trash talk, though, is if you dish it, you’ve got to be able to take it, as well. After the Super Bowl LVI loss, the entire NFL and Twitter hopped in Eli Apples’ mentions. He reportedly had 42,000 mentions seconds after the clock hit :00. Let’s take a look at some of the top-tier slander sent his way.

