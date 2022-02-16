Elimination Chamber matches, card, date, start time, news, location, results and information

Front Page Sports

February 16, 2022
Elimination Chamber 2022 marks the WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia for its seventh major event in the country in a series that kicked off with 2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble. It will be the first time that the Elimination Chamber event takes place outside of the United States. The event itself dates back to 2010, with the Elimination Chamber making its debut at Survivor Series 2002.

The signature match will feature Bobby Lashley defending his WWE championship against AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns defends his Universal championship against a returning Goldberg, and Becky Lynch putting up her Raw women’s championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 edition of Elimination Chamber, including the announced match card.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 card

Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins

Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 38: Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley

Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Raw women’s championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

SmackDown tag team championships: The Usos (c) vs. Viking Raiders

Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Elimination Chamber 2021 took place inside the WWE Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. There were two Elimination Chamber matches, the first of which was won by Daniel Bryan. He received an immediate WWE Universal championship match against Roman Reigns once the cage lifted. Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE championship in the second Elimination Chamber match of the night, but the evening concluded with The Miz successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win that WWE title.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 results | Full recap

Money in the Bank cash-in for the WWE championship: The Miz def. Drew McIntyre

Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship: Drew McIntyre (c) def. AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Sheamus

Women’s tag team championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) def. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks

United States championship: Riddle def. Bobby Lashley and John Morrison

Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Daniel Bryan

Elimination Chamber match for immediate Universal title shot: Daniel Bryan def. Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and King Corbin

Kickoff show: John Morrison def. Elias, Mustafa Ali and Ricochet (Morrison added to United States championship match later in the night)

The 2020 edition of WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view took place on Sunday, March 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The card was headlined by a pair of Elimination Chamber matches — one to determine who will face Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 36, and the other a six-way match for the SmackDown tag team championships.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results | Full recap

(c) – indicates defending champion

Elimination Chamber match to determine No. 1 contender to Becky Lynch’s Raw women’s championship: Shayna Baszler def. Asuka, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan

3-on-1 handicap match for the Intercontinental championship: Sami Zayn, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Braun Strowman (c)

Raw tag team championships: The Street Profits (c) def. Seth Rollins & Murphy

No disqualification: Aleister Black def. AJ Styles

Elimination Chamber match for the SmackDown tag team championships: The Miz & John Morrison (c) def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, The New Day and The Usos

United States championship: Andrade (c) def. Humberto Carrillo

Daniel Bryan def. Drew Gulak

Kickoff show: Viking Raiders def. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Elimination Chamber match history

2019 (Houston, TX)

WWE championship: Daniel Bryan (c) def. AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe

Women’s tag team championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Fire & Desire, The IIconics, Naomi & Carmella, Nia Jax & Tamina and The Riott Squad

2018 (Las Vegas, NV)

Universal championship No. 1 contendership (for WrestleMania 34): Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman, Elias, Finn Balor, John Cena, The Miz and Seth Rollins

Raw women’s championship: Alexa Bliss (c) def. Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Sonya Deville

2017 (Phoenix, AZ)

WWE championship: Bray Wyatt def. John Cena (c), AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and The Miz

play

3:25

Take a look at what goes into the daunting task of participating in a match inside the Elimination Chamber.

2015 (Corpus Christi, TX)

Intercontinental championship: Dolph Ziggler vs. Mark Henry vs. R-Truth vs. Ryback vs. Sheamus vs. Wade Barrett

WWE tag team championships: The New Day (c) def. The Ascension, Cesaro & Tyson Kidd, Los Matadores, Lucha Dragons and The Prime Time Players

2014 (Minneapolis, MN)

WWE championship: Randy Orton (c) def. Cesaro, Christian, Daniel Bryan, John Cena and Sheamus

2013 (New Orleans, LA)

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 contendership (for WrestleMania 29): Jack Swagger def. Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Mark Henry and Randy Orton

2012 (Milwaukee, WI)

World Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) def. Big Show, Cody Rhodes, Great Khali, Santino Marella and Wade Barrett

WWE championship: CM Punk (c) def. Chris Jericho, Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston, The Miz and R-Truth

2011 (Oakland, CA)

World Heavyweight Championship: Edge (c) def. Big Show, Drew McIntyre, Kane, Rey Mysterio and Wade Barrett

WWE championship No. 1 contendership (for WrestleMania XXVII): John Cena def. CM Punk, John Morrison, R-Truth, Randy Orton and Sheamus

2010 (St. Louis, MO)

WWE championship: John Cena def. Sheamus (c), Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Ted DiBiase and Triple H

World Heavyweight Championship: Chris Jericho def. The Undertaker (c), CM Punk, John Morrison, R-Truth and Rey Mysterio

No Way Out 2009 (Seattle, WA)

*WWE championship: Triple H def. Edge (c), Big Show, Jeff Hardy, The Undertaker and Vladimir Kozlov

*World Heavyweight Championship: Edge def. John Cena (c), Chris Jericho, Kane, Mike Knox and Rey Mysterio

No Way Out 2008 (Las Vegas, NV)

WWE championship No. 1 contendership (for WrestleMania XXIV): Triple H def. Chris Jericho, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Shawn Michaels and Umaga

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 contendership (for WrestleMania XXIV): The Undertaker def. Batista, Big Daddy V, Great Khali, Finlay and MVP

ECW December to Dismember 2006 (Augusta, GA)

ECW championship (Extreme Elimination Chamber match): Bobby Lashley def. Big Show (c), CM Punk, Hardcore Holly, RVD and Test

New Year’s Revolution 2006 (Albany, NY)

WWE championship: John Cena (c) def. Carlito, Chris Masters, Kane, Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels

New Year’s Revolution 2005 (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

World Heavyweight Championship: Triple H def. Batista, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Edge and Randy Orton

SummerSlam 2003 (Phoenix, AZ)

World Heavyweight Championship: Triple H (c) def. Chris Jericho, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels

Survivor Series 2002 (New York, NY)

World Heavyweight Championship: Shawn Michaels def. Triple H (c), Booker T, Chris Jericho, Kane and RVD

* – After losing the WWE championship earlier in the night, Edge attacked and then replaced Kofi Kingston in the World Heavyweight Championship Elimination Chamber match, which he then won.

The 2019 edition of WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view took place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Toyota Center in Houston. In addition to the annual men’s Elimination Chamber match, which saw five men challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship, the WWE crowned the first holders of their brand new women’s tag team championships in a six-team Elimination Chamber match.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 results

Kickoff Show — Cruiserweight championship
Buddy Murphy (c) def. Akira Tozawa

Elimination Chamber match for the WWE women’s tag team championships
Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Riott Squad, Nia Jax & Tamina, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, The IIconics and Carmella & Naomi

SmackDown tag team championships
The Usos def. The Miz & Shane McMahon (c)

Intercontinental championship (handicap match)
Finn Balor def. Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush

Raw women’s championship
Ronda Rousey (c) def. Ruby Riott

No disqualification
Baron Corbin def. Braun Strowman

Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship
Daniel Bryan (c) def. AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe

