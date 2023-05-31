Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, has begun her 11-year prison sentence. She was convicted for defrauding investors and will serve her time in a federal prison in Texas. Janet Shamlian covered the report of her arrival. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Turn on notifications now to be the first to know.
Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence
Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, has begun her 11-year prison sentence. She was convicted for defrauding investors and will serve her time in a federal prison in Texas. Janet Shamlian covered the report of her arrival. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Turn on notifications now to be the first to know.