Elizabeth Homes prison latest: Theranos founder to report to Texas lock-up to begin 11-month sentence

Elizabeth Holmes ordered to report to prison May 30

Sign up to our Evening Headlines e-mail to your day-to-day information to the most recent news Sign up to our loose US Evening Headlines e-mail

Elizabeth Holmes is ready to report to prison this week to begin her 11-year sentence for the blood-testing rip-off on the middle of her start-up, Theranos.

Earlier in May, a federal appeals courtroom rejected her bid to stay out of prison whilst she makes an attempt to overturn her January 2022 conviction on 4 criminal counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Holmes had requested a federal pass judgement on to permit her to stay loose during the Memorial Day weekend sooner than surrendering to government on 30 May.

A lengthen used to be granted to give Holmes time to kind out a number of problems, together with kid maintain her one-year-old son William and three-month-old daughter Invicta. Holmes had at the start been ordered to begin her prison sentence on 27 April.

The father of each youngsters is William “Billy” Evans, whom she met after breaking apart along with her former romantic and trade spouse, Ramesh “Sunny,” Balwani, who started serving a just about 13-year prison sentence final month in Southern California.

Balwani used to be convicted of 12 criminal counts of fraud and conspiracy dedicated whilst he used to be Theranos’ leader running officer.

Holmes is anticipated to be incarcerated in Bryan, Texas, about 100 miles (160 km) northwest of her homeland of Houston.