Texas

Elizabeth Warren headed to San Antonio for voting rally

February 17, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


She’ll stump for Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros ahead of March 1 primary


U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she’s headed to San Antonio to campaign for Jessica Cisneros, who is challenging one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar.

Tom Reel, Staff / Staff photographer

More major political leaders continue to make their way to San Antonio and Austin to show support for two progressive local candidates running for Congress. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be at a rally in the Alamo City on February 22 to co-host an event with Jessica Cisneros.

The event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Cherrity Bar, according to an event invite from the congressional candidate. Mini Timmaraju the President of NARAL Pro-Choice America will also be at the rally. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.

Cisneros, an immigration attorney from Laredo, is running against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, who’s been the U.S. representative for Texas’s 28th congressional district since 2005. The district covers a strip in deep South Texas starting in the eastern outskirts of San Antonio and ending at the U.S.-Mexico border. 


Progressive leaders hope she can win against Cuellar, who’s under investigation and who’s home and campaign headquarters were searched by the FBI in January. Warren will also travel to Austin to rally support for Greg Casar, a former Austin city council member running in the Texas’ 35th district stretching from Austin to San Antonio.

Both Casar and Cisneros have gained support from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who traveled to San Antonio last weekend to host a rally at Paper Tiger. 

The rallies have been to support voting ahead of the March 1 primaries in Texas. Early voting began for the Texas primary election on Monday, February 14. The primary election will determine who is on the ballot for the midterm elections this November.



Priscilla Aguirre is a general assignment reporter for MySA.com | [email protected] | @CillaAguirre.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram