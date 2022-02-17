Elizabeth Warren headed to San Antonio for voting rally

Tom Reel, Staff / Staff photographer

More major political leaders continue to make their way to San Antonio and Austin to show support for two progressive local candidates running for Congress. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be at a rally in the Alamo City on February 22 to co-host an event with Jessica Cisneros.

The event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Cherrity Bar, according to an event invite from the congressional candidate. Mini Timmaraju the President of NARAL Pro-Choice America will also be at the rally. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.