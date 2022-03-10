Elon Musk and Grimes add another oddly-named baby to their brood: Welcome Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Taylor Hill/Getty Photographs

Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed a brand new child to their brood, by way of surrogate. And like her large brother, Grimes’ first youngster X Æ A-Xii, the brand new addition has an…attention-grabbing title: Exa Darkish Sideræl [sigh-DEER-ee-al] Musk.

For the file, they usually simply check with her as Y, Grimes says in a wife-ranging characteristic piece in Vanity Fair — and their son often goes by X.

The brand new child’s title was born of a large number of references, Grimes explains, with “Exa” as in exaflops, or the power for a pc to carry out a quintillion operations a second. “Darkish” represents “the unknown…and in addition the absence of photons making up darkish matter, “the gorgeous thriller of our universe,”

Sideræl, Grimes describes as “a extra elven” spelling of “sidereal,” which Grimes calls, “the true time of the universe, star time, deep house time, not our relative earth time,” whereas additionally being a nod to the Elven queen Galadriel from The Lord of the Rings.

The coupling between the avant-garde musician and the billionaire creator of Tesla Motors and SpaceX was broadly reported to have been over, however as she tells the journal, “I might in all probability check with him as my boyfriend, however we’re very fluid. We stay in separate homes. We’re greatest mates. We see one another on a regular basis…. We simply have our personal factor happening, and I do not anticipate different folks to know it.”

Grimes says of their relationship, “That is the very best it is ever been,” they usually plan to have “a minimum of three or 4” youngsters collectively — so plan on some extra attention-grabbing names sooner or later.

That stated, she tweeted today, “Me and E have damaged up *once more* for the reason that writing of this text haha, however he’s my greatest good friend and the love of my life.”

Elon Musk already has six different youngsters from earlier relationships — Nevada, Xavier, Damian, Griffin, Kai, and Saxon.

We’re fairly positive he can afford the big household.

