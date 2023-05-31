Elon Musk greeted with flattery and feasts during China trip





Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been hailed “a pioneer” and “Brother Ma” via the Chinese public during his fresh trip to China, which integrated conferences with 3 govt ministers. Musk’s unannounced discuss with follows a lifting of China’s zero-COVID coverage and reopening of its borders. This is the most recent discuss with via a US CEO to China, with Apple’s Tim Cook visiting in March and Starbucks’ Laxman Narasimhan and JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon anticipated to discuss with China this week. However, Musk’s trip has attracted extra consideration and reputation on Chinese social media, in spite of emerging US-China tensions.