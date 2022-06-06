‘Elsewhere’ with Alan 6-6-22 | NewsRadio WFLA

“High Gun — Maverick” continues to soar at North America’s field workplaces. The sequel to the 1986 hit movie starring Tom Cruise stays the highest film within the U.S. and Canada — incomes 86-million-dollars in its second week of launch. “Maverick” has grossed a complete of 291-million-dollars domestically to change into Cruise’s all-time prime moneymaker.
https://variety.com/2022/film/box-office/box-office-top-gun-maverick-second-weekend-1235284732/
Guitar legend Jeff Beck has introduced he might be releasing a brand new album…with Johnny Depp. Beck made the announcement at his live performance in England Thursday. This comes simply days after Depp received his excessive profile defamation case in opposition to ex-wife Amber Heard. Beck stated the album might be popping out in July, however did not give a particular date. Depp has been becoming a member of Beck at a number of concert events throughout England.
https://variety.com/2022/music/news/johnny-depp-album-jeff-beck-trial-win-1235284326/
The U.S. Postal Service has launched its newest tally of canine assaults…saying canine attacked greater than 58-hundred postal staff throughout the U.S. through the 12 months 2020. Florida got here in eighth among the many 50 states with 198 canine assaults on postal staff. The USPS asks that canine homeowners maintain their pups inside the home or behind a fence, away from the door, or on a leash. Beginning this Sunday is the company’s Nationwide Canine Chunk Consciousness Week.
https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2021/0610-usps-releases-dog-attack-national-rankings.htm
Bon Jovi confirmed on Twitter Sunday that Alec John Such died. The previous bass participant is taken into account to have been instrumental in inviting Richie Sambora and Tico Torres to hitch the band. Such left Bon Jovi in 1994, saying on the time he was burnt out. Within the tweet, the band stated they may bear in mind Comparable to wild and vigorous. There isn’t any phrase on a reason behind loss of life. Alec John Such was 70.
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bon-jovi-alec-john-such-dead
There is a new world basketball report and it has been set by a Hungarian guinea pig named Molly. Molly made 4 slam dunks on a tiny basketball hoop to set the report and arguably change into one of many biggest guinea pigs to play the sport. Molly’s proprietor, Emma Muller, is happy with the report however stated it is nowhere close to her greatest efficiency.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2022/06/03/guinea-pig-guinness-world-record-slam-dunks/7497293001/
