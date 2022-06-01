Elvis-themed weddings in Las Vegas could soon disappear, leaving chapels all shook up

Las Vegas chapels of affection that use Elvis Presley’s likeness may discover themselves turning into Heartbreak Motels.
The licensing firm that controls the title and picture of “The King” is ordering Sin Metropolis chapel operators to cease utilizing Elvis in themed ceremonies, the Las Vegas Overview-Journal reported on Monday. Genuine Manufacturers Group despatched cease-and-desist letters in early Could to a number of chapels, that are anticipated to be compliant by now.
With Elvis so carefully tied to Vegas’ marriage ceremony trade, some say the transfer may decimate their companies.
“We’re a family-run enterprise, and now we’re hanging with the massive canine,” stated Kayla Collins, who operates LasVegasElvisWeddingChapel.com and the Little Chapel of Hearts together with her husband. “That is our bread and butter. I do not get it. We had been simply hitting our stride once more by COVID, then this occurs.”
Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya, who led a advertising and marketing marketing campaign selling Las Vegas as a marriage vacation spot, stated the order for chapels to cease utilizing Elvis could not have come at a worse time for the sector.
The town’s marriage ceremony trade generates $2 billion a yr, and officers say Elvis-themed weddings signify a big variety of the ceremonies carried out.
“It’d destroy a portion of our marriage ceremony trade. A variety of individuals would possibly lose their livelihood,” Goya stated.
“This could not solely harm our small enterprise however would harm the wedding tourism typically,” Vegas Weddings President Melody Willis-Williams told CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV.
She runs two marriage ceremony chapels within the metropolis and says Elvis themes are all the time in demand.
“I actually suppose the marriage trade has helped maintain Elvis and his title alive for a era that by no means obtained to see him,” Willis-Williams noticed.
One chapel final weekend had its Elvis impersonator change as a substitute right into a leather-based jacket, denims and a fedora for a “rock ‘n’ roll” themed ceremony, the Overview-Journal reported.
Graceland Wedding ceremony Chapel, which performs 6,400 Elvis-themed weddings per yr, has not been served a warning but, in line with supervisor Rod Musum.
Genuine Manufacturers Group didn’t instantly reply Tuesday to an emailed request for remark.
The licensing firm oversees the estates of massive names like film star Marilyn Monroe and boxer Muhammad Ali and 50 client manufacturers.
Within the cease-and-desist letter, the corporate stated it is going to halt unauthorized use of “Presley’s title, likeness, voice picture, and different parts of Elvis Presley’s persona in ads, merchandise and in any other case.” The letter additionally stated “Elvis,” “Elvis Presley,” “and “The King of Rock and Roll” are protected logos.
The order shouldn’t translate into authorized motion in opposition to Elvis-themed stage exhibits in Las Vegas equivalent to “All Shook Up” as a result of impersonating somebody for dwell performances equivalent to exhibits is taken into account an exception underneath Nevada’s proper of publicity regulation, in line with Mark Tratos, a neighborhood legal professional who helped write the statute.
“An Elvis present is a performer primarily entertaining others by re-creating that individual onstage,” Tratos stated.
Kent Ripley, whose enterprise is named Elvis Weddings, stated he has by no means run into this challenge in 25 years of performing as Elvis.
“They wish to shield the Elvis model. However what are they defending by taking Elvis away from the general public?” Ripley requested.