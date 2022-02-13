Emami Limited Buyback 2022 Record Date, Buyback Price & Details

Emami Limited (NSE: EMAMILTD, BSE: 531162) buyback 2022 was announced on 03 February 2021. The buyback record date is not announced as it is an open market buyback. Emami Limited is one of the leading and fastest-growing personal and healthcare businesses in India. They have a portfolio of household brands like BoroPlus, Navratna, Fair and Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus Balm, Fast Relief, and Kesh King. The company was established in 1974. They have a portfolio of over 300+ products based on ayurvedic formulations. They have current operations comprising more than 60+ countries including. SAARC, MENAP, SEA, Africa, Eastern Europe, and the CIS countries. Emami Limited, the flagship company of the Group, recorded a turnover of Rs 2881 crore, in 2020-21. The Company has more than 3100 people, reaches out to 45 lakh plus retail outlets through a network of over 2800+ distributors.
Emami Limited Buyback 2022 Offer Details:
|Buyback Record Date:
–
|Buyback Open Date:
| 9 February 2022
|Buyback Close Date:
| 8 August 2022
|Buyback Offer:
|₹162 Crores
|Buyback Offer Size:
|-%
|Number of Shares:
29,45,455 Equity Shares
|Share Face Value:
₹1 per equity share
|Buyback Price:
|₹550 per equity share
|Buyback Type:
| Open Market Offer
Emami Limited buyback of 29,45,455 equity shares that are around -% of all the existing number of equity shares at a price of ₹550 per equity share. The buyback offers not to exceed ₹162 crores of the total buyback offer size.
Emami Limited Financial Report:
|₹ in Crores
|Revenue
|Expense
|PAT
|2019
|₹-
|₹-
|₹-
|2020
|₹-
|₹-
|₹-
|2021
|₹-
|₹-
|₹-
Emami Limited Buyback Eligible Share Holders:
The investors are eligible for the buyback scheme who have Emami Limited shares in their Demat account as the record date is (open market offer). Investors can participate in the Emami Limited Buyback 2022 scheme as per the opening form by selling their shares. The payment will be given as per the accepted shares by the company under the Emami Limited buyback scheme.
Emami Limited Buyback Registrar
Maheshwari Datamatics Pvt. Ltd
6, Mangoe Lane,
2nd Floor, Kolkata-700 001
Phone: 033 22435029 / 22482248
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.mdpl.in
Emami Limited Buyback Lead Managers
Emami Limited Company Address
Emami Limited
Emami Tower, 687
Anandapur E M Bypass,
Kolkatta -700 107, West Bengal
Phone: +91-33-66136264
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.emamiltd.in
Emami Limited Buyback 2022 FAQs:
Emami Limited buyback 2022 record date is Open Market Offer.
Emami Limited buyback 2022 announcement date is 03 February 2021.
The company has fixed the price at ₹550 per share.
As per the record date you need to have Emami Limited shares in your Demat account. You can participate in buyback after having the stock in your account.
Note: If anything you want to know about the buyback offer you can refer to the Emami Limited buyback offer documents.
