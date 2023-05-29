Emiliano Grillo grabs win at Colonial in Fort Worth

Emiliano Grillo, a 30-year-old golfer from Argentina, received his first PGA Tour victory in greater than 7 1/2 years after creating a 5-foot birdie putt on the second one playoff gap at Colonial. Grillo and Adam Schenk, who each completed at 8-under 272, had two-putt pars from 26 toes at No. 18 to start out the playoff. Grillo curled in the successful putt at the 186-yard sixteenth gap, the similar gap the place he had taken the solo lead ahead of wanting a playoff.

Grillo’s best different PGA Tour win used to be at the Frys.com Open in Napa in October 2015, however he had 4 different top-10 finishes this season. He had a remaining 68 for his 2d PGA Tour win.

Schenk, who’s a 31-year-old Indiana local enjoying in his 171st PGA Tour tournament, were given his 2d runner-up end of the season after a 72 enjoying in the overall crew Sunday. It used to be an unlucky consequence for Schenk, who continues to be searching for his first victory.

At No. 16 in law, Grillo took the solo lead through creating a 20-foot birdie. However, his lead used to be misplaced after a wayward tee shot to the precise landed his ball in a small concrete drainage canal. After taking a penalty stroke, Grillo’s manner used to be in need of the golf green, and he then two-putted from just about 20 toes for double bogey to drop to eight beneath. While that used to be enjoying out at No. 18, Schenk made an 8-foot birdie putt at No. 16, his best birdie of the spherical, to place him at 8 beneath ahead of Grillo had even completed 18.

Harry Hall, a 25-year-old Englishman, used to be the solo chief after the primary and 2d spherical, however tied with Schenk to start out the overall spherical. After beginning the 3rd spherical with an eagle-birdie Saturday, Hall completed with a remaining 73, lacking out on coming into the playoff. He completed tied for 3rd at 7-under with native favourite Scott Scheffler, the No. 1 participant in the sector who had a hole-in-one at the 189-yard eighth gap all the way through his remaining 67. Paul Haley II shot 67 to complete 5th at 6-under 274.

It used to be Scheffler’s 2d occupation ace, with the primary being in his PGA Tour debut as a 17-year-old at the 2014 Byron Nelson in his place of birth of Dallas. Harris English had a hole-in-one at No. 8 on Friday, and Michael Kim (67) and Kurt Kitayama (68) had the one bogey-free rounds Sunday.