Eminem sets record as most-certified artist for Gold and Platinum singles in RIAA history

KMazur/WireImage

The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Tuesday that rapper Eminem is now the number-one most-awarded musician for singles in Gold and Platinum history.

With 73.5 million additional sales and corresponding new Gold and Platinum certifications, Eminem’s RIAA Award career total is now 227.5 million. The Missouri-born rapper is one of only seven artists in any genre or era with three or more Diamond Album Awards, for sales of 10 million units or more. Eminem has six total Diamond certifications, for three singles and three albums.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years,” RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazer said. “Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!”

The rapper took his Twitter on Tuesday to post the exciting news for his 22.6 million followers.

Eminem, born Marshall Mathers and also known as Slim Shady, rose to fame in the late ‘90s after dropping his debut album, Infinite, followed by The Slim Shady LP and the Grammy-nominated The Marshall Mathers LP. He signed with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment and, due to his great lyrical abilities, was quickly regarded as one of the best rappers of all time.

Em’s new accolade as the most awarded Gold and Platinum musician gets added to a long list of honors the rapper has received. He’s won eight American Music Awards, 15 Grammys, 17 Billboard Music Awards and even an Oscar for his track “Lose Yourself,” which was featured on the soundtrack for the film drama 8 Mile, in which he starred.

Currently, Eminem is nominated for induction into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.