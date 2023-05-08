Emirates News Agency – Hamriyah Free Zone Authority showcased unique investment opportunities during OTC in Houston

HOUSTON, eighth May, 2023 (WAM) — The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah just lately participated in the 4-day Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2023) in Houston, Texas, USA. Led by means of HFZA Director Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, the delegation showcased the unique investment opportunities to be had in the unfastened zone’s oil and gasoline sector and fostered collaboration with primary global establishments and firms.

Throughout the convention, the HFZA delegation emphasised the unfastened zone’s investment price, imaginative and prescient, and technique for sustainable enlargement, in addition to its enabling incentives and privileges for companies in the oil and gasoline sector. The Free Zone options state-of-the-artwork infrastructure and a perfect investment surroundings adapted to fulfill the desires and necessities of businesses running in the business, supported by means of a complete logistics products and services device.

Furthermore, the strategic location of the HFZA close to Hamriyah Port complements its attraction to doable traders, because the port supplies necessary import and export products and services for the oil, gasoline, and petrochemical industries. As a consequence, the HFZA is a prominent business base for distinguished global firms.

Speaking at the instance, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei mentioned: “Our participation in this prestigious global event is a testament to HFZA’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the oil and gas sector, ensuring that we can provide our investors with the most up-to-date insights and opportunities. As a leading hub for major companies in the Middle East, the Hamriyah Free Zone is home to over 1,200 key players in the industry and stands as the second largest petrochemical center in the UAE. Our strategic location enables us to offer comprehensive solutions for exploration, production, and refining projects, creating promising new opportunities for those in the sector. With all the necessary ingredients for success and a state-of-the-art infrastructure, our investors are well-positioned to thrive in the global marketplace.”

The “OTC 2023” is the premier match of its sort in the arena, established in 1969. The convention brings in combination power execs to replace concepts and insights, advancing clinical and technical wisdom for offshore sources and environmental issues. The 2023 version noticed the participation of over 24,000 power execs from greater than 100 nations. Additionally, over 300 peer-decided on technical displays have been made, overlaying more than a few sides of the offshore drilling and exploration generation sector, together with manufacturing and environmental problems.

This esteemed world discussion board allowed HFZA the danger to replace experience and information with main organizations in the oil and gasoline sector, in addition to establish the desires of the trade group inside this necessary business to innovate and create new products and services that cater to their explicit calls for. At the development, representatives from best-tier global firms have been presented to the precious investment opportunities to be had in the HFZA, particularly adapted to lend a hand each present and doable traders reach their enlargement and construction targets whilst making sure optimum returns.

Notably, the development featured members corresponding to engineers, technicians, executives, operators, scientists, and executives from just about 100 nations and spanning all spaces of the offshore power sector. Equipment producers and repair suppliers offered inventions throughout classes, together with drilling, exploration, production, instrumentation, oilfield chemical substances, air pollution keep an eye on, operations, manufacturing, renewables, and extra.