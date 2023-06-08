Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of “El Chapo,” moved from federal prison in anticipation of release

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been transferred from federal prison to community confinement, as confirmed by the Bureau of Prisons to News. Emma Coronel Aispuro was moved on May 30, 2023, from FMC Carswell in Texas to community confinement managed by Long Beach Residential Reentry Management in California. Community confinement can take place either in a halfway house or in home confinement, similar to house arrest where a person needs to stay within their home. GPS bracelets can monitor movement, and home confinement is often for inmates in their last 12-18 months of a federal sentence.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Coronel Aispuro is expected to be released in mid-September. In 2021, she was sentenced to three years for her involvement in her husband’s multibillion-dollar criminal organization. At that time, she asked the judge to give her a sentence that would allow her to witness her 9-year-old twin daughters growing up.

In 2021, the former beauty queen and dual U.S.-Mexico citizen was arrested outside of Dulles Airport in Washington D.C. Prosecutors stated that she colluded with Guzmán’s sons to plan his 2015 prison escape through an extended underground tunnel. Prosecutors have also stated that she benefited from her husband’s criminal activities via their marriage. She pleaded guilty of intentional drug distribution in relation to heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine. She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges of money laundering and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

After a six-month trial, Guzmán was found guilty of 10 criminal offenses linked to his ruthless empire. He received a sentence of life plus 30 years in prison. He is currently incarcerated in the notorious federal United States Penitentiary Florence, a supermax prison in Colorado.

Trending News