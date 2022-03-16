Emotional Buzz Williams blasts NCAA selection committee for excluding Texas A&M

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams started his postgame information convention Tuesday evening with a statement lasting nearly eight minutes by which he decried the Aggies’ exclusion from the NCAA event as one thing that “defies logic.”
Williams’ feedback got here on the heels of his workforce’s 74-62 win over Alcorn State within the opening spherical of the NIT, for which the Aggies earned a No. 1 seed as one of many first 4 groups neglected of the 68-team NCAA event bracket.
“We had been and are fully devastated and heartbroken,” Williams mentioned. “Unhappy is the fallacious phrase, as a result of it does not fully specific the totality of our feelings.”
Coach Williams’ opening assertion after tonight’s win over Alcorn State: pic.twitter.com/I4vKIBOr4Z
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 16, 2022
Texas A&M (24-12) completed the season on a roll, storming via the SEC event with wins over Florida, fourth-ranked Auburn and No. 15 Arkansas to succeed in its first convention championship sport, the place the Aggies got here up quick in opposition to Tennessee, 65-50. With three wins in Tampa, Florida — a part of a seven-game win streak — it was anticipated that Texas A&M had performed its manner into the NCAA event.
Within the wake of the SEC event, Williams mentioned he spent hours poring over information and making an attempt to know “how these 12 SEC competition-only wins weren’t sufficient,” whereas understanding that the 4 groups within the SEC that gained greater than the Aggies had been awarded a 4-seed or larger. He mentioned his analysis additionally centered on the choice committee itself: its members, how they’re appointed — “in different phrases, what committee chosen the committee?” — their profession paths, assembly frequency and matters of debate.
“I wished to be sure that I studied all of it with the lens they do, in order that I might higher perceive how what we did this season wasn’t sufficient. I wished this understanding so I might have a proof for our gamers, their dad and mom and coaches, and be accountable in my relationship with every of them,” Williams defined.
“After finding out all this nonstop the final two days and it from each vantage level,” he continued, “it defies logic that we aren’t within the NCAA event.”
Williams mentioned that regardless of “repeated pleas,” he has been given no particular information — solely generalities — by these above him, inflicting him to “lose all respect and religion within the system and people which can be in it.”
“What has transpired is fallacious,” Williams acknowledged.
Williams turned emotional at occasions whereas studying his assertion, notably when referencing the gamers who determined to remain at Texas A&M with their additional yr of eligibility that was granted because of the pandemic.
“The method is clearly flawed, and it’s obvious that there’s far more included that’s unseen and unknown within the choice of the 36 at-large groups than what the general public is made conscious of,” Williams mentioned in concluding his assertion. “Till there’s full transparency and accountability, the system will keep damaged and it will proceed to occur.”
Williams additionally introduced with him a abstract of his analysis, copies of which he provided to reporters.
