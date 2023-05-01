Emotional win for Kiwi golfer



Hamilton golfer Steven Alker has secured an emotional first win of the yr at the Champions Tour, with a 4 shot victory on the Insperity Invitational in Texas.

Alker, the protecting champoin, completed at 15 beneath par with American Steve Stricker 2d and Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie 3rd.



It used to be Alker’s first win since his longtime pal and caddie, Sam Workman, died in February of liver most cancers that had additionally unfold to his abdomen.

The victory got here within the suburbs of Houston, making it much more pitch-perfect.

Workman used to be a Texas local and a large fan of the Houston Astros; avid gamers on this week’s box wore Astros ribbons on their hats in Workman’s honour.

Alker’s son Ben made his debut on his father’s bag this week. And quite a lot of Workman’s members of the family and pals have been in attendance, decked in Astros jerseys.

“I just saw a sea of orange today. It just reminded me of Sam,” Alker informed the Golf Channel.

“I had my son on the bag and it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Alker had a a success Champions season remaining yr profitable 4 occasions and has began 2023 in just right shape having completed runner-up at two occasions earlier than nowadays’s win.

The newest victory earns him $655 thousand.

-Reuters/RNZ