Empire Cannabis Club one of many marijuana businesses getting cease and desist letters from the state

NEW YORK – Since marijuana was legalized final yr, unlicensed distributors have opened for enterprise.

Now the state is saying “not so quick” by sending dozens of cease and desist letters to operators.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas takes a glance inside a booming membership membership that has no plans of slowing down.

Nestled amongst the row of businesses on Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, you could find the busy Empire Cannabis Club. For proprietor Lenore Elfand and her household, it is redemption.

“In the ’60s, my uncle was killed in the Bronx shopping for weed. Went on to my brother, spent 10 years in federal jail for rising,” she mentioned.

Empire’s prospects pay every day or month-to-month memberships for entry. Then what they name “budtenders” assist them choose from an array of merchandise, together with edibles. Supply can also be accessible.

Regardless of hashish being legalized final yr, the state has not issued any licenses for retail sale. Which implies technically the solely lawful means to purchase it’s by a medical dispensary that requires certification from a health care provider.

Now, Empire is amongst greater than two dozen businesses that acquired a cease and desist letter from the state, firmly declaring the “unlicensed sale of hashish is illegitimate,” threatening to bar future licensure, fines, and prosecution.

Lawyer Steve Zissou maintains Empire is working legally, emphasizing it makes a revenue on promoting memberships, not hashish.

“Whereas there are prices concerned for working it, there aren’t any compensation for the hashish that is distributed,” Zissou mentioned.

Different businesses the state is concentrating on are citing half of the legislation that enables individuals to have or reward as much as three ounces of hashish.

“Folks have provide you with concepts that in the event that they do a 3rd occasion kind transaction, like ‘I am going to purchase a t-shirt for $400 and I am going to offer you a free bag of hashish with that.’ It is a disguised transaction,” mentioned David Holland, president and cofounder of the New York Metropolis Cannabis Business Affiliation.

Elfand is keen to get a license when accessible. Till then, she’s able to struggle to maintain her doorways open.

“What they’re truly doing is making the medical market the leisure market earlier than individuals like us even get an opportunity to get into it,” Elfand mentioned.

A David and Goliath matchup in opposition to the extra established medical dispensaries as the race for earnings is underway.

Regardless of the warning from the state, Empire Cannabis Club just isn’t solely remaining open, it is planning an growth to its third location in the metropolis.