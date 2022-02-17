Employer booths now available for upcoming career fair | Local Business News

Tulsa

Employer booths now available for upcoming career fair

February 17, 2022
Al Lindsey
Al Lindsey



Looking for qualified job candidates?

The Tulsa World Media Co. is partnering with Green Country Workforce, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and the American Job Center to host Tulsa’s largest career fair on Thursday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

Employers, book your booth today and meet more than 1,000 job seekers face to face. Space is limited. Call 918-732-8140 or email [email protected]



