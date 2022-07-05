End of Watch mobile memorial honors Manatee deputy who died in the line of duty

BRADENTON, Fla. — The “Beyond the Call of Duty Ride to Remember” mobile memorial made a cease in Manatee County on Monday to honor deputy Douglas Clark.

“He was one of the good guys,” stated Karen Clark, his widow.

Clark died final August after he contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.

He’s one of greater than 600 officers remembered on the memorial that’s honoring legislation enforcement throughout the nation who died in the line of duty in 2021.

“These are all beautiful men and women who have a story. They’re all brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, and grandparents, and we seem to forget that they did pay the ultimate sacrifice,” stated Jagrut Shah, Beyond the Call of Duty founder.

The mobile memorial is making greater than 200 stops to pay tribute to fallen officers throughout an 80-day journey throughout the nation this summer season.

For extra information on their journey go to Beyond the Call of Duty here.