Enjoy 50s today while you can

good Wednesday everybody. Meteorologist Jonathan Condo. Here, I want you to get outside. Try to enjoy the sunshine today and light south wind highs in the fifties. Warmest day this week, Big cold front hits tomorrow. Tonight, lows dropping down into the thirties and twenties up north and tomorrow. Ahead of the front. Sixties behind the front, fast moving front will have temperatures falling into the fifties, forties, thirties and twenties. Now tomorrow night a winter mix comes in. It’s going to be sleet and snow alright. And then as we go into friday, the peak of the snow should be around daybreak, tapering into noon with high chances of snow accumulation. So the timeline again, here it comes. We’ve got snow coming in there. It is friday morning, a little bit of sleep south by 40 for snow showers will be tapering into the afternoon, which is good. Okay, so how much are we gonna expect for the snowfall outlook area in white is less than an inch. Blue is mostly one isolated two inch totals and the pink is mostly too isolated for somewhere up north. Maybe Ponca painted and still water. Now a lot of this is going to melt this weekend Because we’re expecting a big warm up. So make sure you tune in Koto five news. We’re talking 5 to 6 o’clock tonight. Chief meteorologist Damon Lane, he’ll be in and he’ll have your updated five plus five day forecast. Okay