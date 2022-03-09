FORECAST: Enjoy 50s today while you can FORECAST: Enjoy 50s today while you can Updated: 9:06 AM CST Mar 9, 2022



good Wednesday morning, everybody. Meteorologist Jonathan Condra here cold again out the door, you’ll need the winter jacket 25 degrees. But then this afternoon I want you to get outside. Try to soak up the fifties will be the warmest day of the week so far. Cold front comes in tomorrow. We’ll have light winds today at the south about 10 miles an hour. So highs today. Mid fifties, that’s still below average tonight. Lows down in the thirties, even twenties now tomorrow big cold front comes in ahead of it. Were in the sixties behind it, forties, thirties, even twenties. Now get ready tomorrow night. Winter mixes coming in, talking about some sleep, we’re talking about some snow. It is going to add up by the time you wake up friday morning, how much widespread? 1 to 2 isolated three and four. Okay, I’m talking about inches of snow. Make sure you’re tuning koto five news. Got a couple chances here nine AM, 11 AM hour long newscast. We’ll show you how much snow to expect where to expect it sleet and then your weekend because there will be a warm up by the end of the weekend. I hope you can join us