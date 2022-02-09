FORECAST: Enjoy 60s while you can FORECAST: Enjoy 60s while you can Updated: 4:28 AM CST Feb 9, 2022



good Wednesday morning everybody. Meteorologist Jonathan Condo here. Maybe a little bit chilly out the door. Maybe need a light winter jacket, but later this afternoon it’s a keeper highs upper sixties still warm. You’re getting outside. And bonus besides the sunshine, we’re gonna have pretty light winds on the northwest west at about 5 to 10 miles an hour. It’s a keeper. I’m loving it. Be good. Highs maybe just slightly lower up north and slightly higher down south. Makes sense. Overall, a great day for mid february. Now tonight clouds are gonna come back while light winds maybe not quite as cold. So we’ll stay below freezing and a sneak peek at your thursday a little bit cooler because the cloud cover will have highs near 60 degrees which is still way above average for this time of year. Now, what about your weekend? Big changes ahead. Got a strong cold front that will impact maybe your outdoor plans on saturday. And then next week another little change to the forecast. We do that in extended forecast. A little trend. We’re talking about higher chances of moisture next week, but instead of all rain we might see a little winter mix. When does that hit? You? Gotta tune in KO CIO five News 4 37 o’clock this morning. I’ll have that five plus five day. I’ll show you which day Next week. Keep your eye out for the chance of snow or ice. Yeah, mm hmm