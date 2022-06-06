Enrique Tarrio and Proud Boys members charged with seditious conspiracy for alleged Jan. 6 crimes

Washington — The chief of the far-right Proud Boys and 4 of the group’s members have been charged with seditious conspiracy stemming from their alleged planning for and participation within the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Enrique Tarrio, together with codefendants Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola, are accused of conspiring to make use of power to oppose the lawful switch of presidential energy “by stopping, hindering, or delaying by power the execution of the legal guidelines governing the switch of energy,” in response to a grand jury indictment filed Monday.

The 5 males had beforehand been indicted on fees of conspiracy and pleaded not responsible. Monday’s indictment provides the “seditious” component to the counts.

Tarrio and his codefendants are the second group to be accused of seditious conspiracy. They be a part of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and different accused members of the group beforehand charged with probably the most critical prison fees within the sprawling Jan. 6 investigation.