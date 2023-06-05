News Center > Entergy Texas and Habitat Montgomery County partner to make homes more energy efficient

For Immediate Release

05/30/2023

Entergy Texas and Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX teamed up to assist residential consumers save energy and cash.

The partnership helped weatherize more than 40 homes in Conroe forward of summer time

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS – Summer is sort of right here, and with climate being some of the main individuals to prime energy expenses, Entergy Texas collaborated with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX to assist residential consumers save energy and cash.

Volunteers and energy potency contractors labored in combination to weatherize over 40 Habitat for Humanity homes within the Conroe space. These efforts integrated duct sealing, insulation set up in attics, and air conditioner tune-ups to save you greater energy utilization.

Mark Delavan, Program Manager at Entergy Texas, stated, “Cooling and heating prices account for roughly 55% of a median buyer’s energy invoice. We’re overjoyed to partner with Habitat Montgomery County to supply long-term energy potency answers right through summer time and wintry weather months.”

Additonally, Entergy Texas supported Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County’s Critical Home Repair program with a grant of $20,000 to supply essential house upkeep for low-income house owners. Repairs come with complete roof replacements, HVAC upkeep and alternative, and upgrades to house insulation, which is not going to best make homes more secure however more energy efficient, main into the new summer time months.

“Entergy Texas’ involvement and commitment to our home repair program is significant,” stated Vicki Johnson, Executive Director for Habitat Montgomery County. “Together we are ensuring more families get the needed repairs and energy efficiency tools to live safely and productively in their homes. These essential home improvements prevent homeowners from high energy costs, hazards, injuries or falls.”

Entergy Texas is devoted to serving to consumers organize energy utilization to stay prices down and gives a number of residential and business energy potency systems. To be informed more, discuss with www.entergy.com/energyefficiency.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas supplies electrical energy to roughly 499,000 consumers in 27 counties. It is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 corporate headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers existence for 3 million consumers thru its running firms throughout Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy is making a cleaner, more resilient energy long run for everybody with its various energy technology portfolio, together with more and more carbon-free energy resources. With roots within the Gulf South area for over a century, Entergy is a known chief in company citizenship and delivers over $100 million in financial advantages to native communities thru philanthropy and advocacy efforts yearly over the past a number of years. Its roughly 12,000 staff are decided to energy existence nowadays and for long run generations. For the newest news from Entergy, discuss with the Newsroom.