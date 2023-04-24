News Center > Entergy Texas breaks ground on Orange County Advanced Power Station

For Immediate Release

04/24/2023

Left to proper: Public Utility Commission of Texas Commissioner Jimmy Glotfelty, PUCT Chairman Peter Lake, PUCT Commissioners: Kathleen Jackson and Lori Cobbs, Utility Operations President for Entergy Corp. Rod West, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Entergy Texas President and CEO Eliecer Viamontes, Entergy Corp. President and CEO Drew Marsh, Vice President of Capital Projects for Entergy Gary Dickens

The undertaking will convey $1.8 billion in financial job and greater than 7,000 jobs to the neighborhood

ORANGE, Texas – Entergy Texas executives, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, govt officers and neighborhood leaders amassed to rejoice a brand new bankruptcy for dependable, inexpensive and sustainable power throughout Southeast Texas. Nearly 200 other folks attended a distinct groundbreaking rite to commemorate the beginning of building on the Orange County Advanced Power Station, a undertaking underway subsequent to Entergy Texas’ Sabine Power Plant in Orange. At complete capability, the combined-cycle energy plant will have the ability to generating 1,215 megawatts of electrical energy in step with yr, which is sufficient to energy 230,000 properties.

“This groundbreaking marks the start of an exciting opportunity to serve the growing demand across Southeast Texas,” mentioned Eliecer Viamontes, president and CEO of Entergy Texas. “By investing in modern and fuel-efficient technology, we can meet the needs of our customers today while laying the foundation for future growth across our region.”

The building of OCAPS will create just about $1.8 billion in general financial job in Southeast Texas, and lead to greater than 7,000 direct and oblique jobs.

”Facilities just like the Orange County Advanced Power Station will make sure that dependable energy is to be had in Southeast Texas for generations to come back,” mentioned Governor Abbott. “I want to thank the Orange County City Council and community leaders for all your hard work bringing such a great company to this wonderful city. And thank you to Entergy for continuing to invest in Texas and the great people of Orange. The new facility will be a Texas-sized investment in the future of Southeast Texas.”

A consortium of Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc., Sargent & Lundy and The Industrial Company will supply Entergy Texas with engineering, procurement and building services and products. The plant is anticipated to be in provider by means of 2026.