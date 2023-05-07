Eric Smith: Gambling on a Killer





Eric Smith, a guy who dedicated an atrocious crime on the age of 13, is the topic of an investigative file on CBS News. The content material explores Smith’s free up on parole after serving a 28-year jail sentence. The file, which options “48 Hours” contributor Jim Axelrod, delves into what lies forward for Smith as he tries to navigate an unfamiliar global outdoor of jail partitions.

In this gripping piece, audience will be informed in regards to the stunning crime that landed Smith in jail and apply his adventure as he starts to regulate to lifestyles as a unfastened guy. From his emotional reunion with members of the family to his combat to seek out employment, the content material provides a complete take a look at the demanding situations Smith faces as he makes an attempt to reintegrate into society.

Viewers can watch this robust and thought-provoking file on CBS News