Florida

Eric Trump, Roger Stone speak at political rally in Ocala, Florida

June 12, 2022
Esther Dean


Speaking plainly, boldly and loudly to a receptive crowd Saturday night, Roger Stone, Mike Lindell and Eric Trump did not disappoint as the ultimate three audio system at the all-day Rock the Red political rally at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.

All three males wore fits, regardless of the summer time warmth, and spoke with out notes. THE SKY 97.3-FM’s Bob Rose launched Stone and Trump, and Rose’s co-host Greg Cassidy launched Lindell.

By the time Trump – son of former President Donald Trump – spoke, the gang had elevated to about 500. Earlier in the day it had been 200. All three of the ultimate audio system acquired standing ovations.

Roger Stone

The first of the ultimate three to speak was Stone, a longtime Republican political operative. He eliminated his go well with jacket and started pertaining to all kinds of matters, together with his conviction for mendacity to Congress and obstructing an investigation (and the next grant of clemency from then-President Trump.)

“There was a time when I hit rock bottom,” he mentioned.

Longtime GOP operative Roger Stone speaks Saturday at Rock the Red in Ocala.

Stone touted his Christianity and railed towards “RINOs” (Republicans in Name solely.) He mentioned his work in politics and mentioned now could be the time to get severe about profitable the nation again.

“We need to pray for our nation,” Stone mentioned.

Stone mentioned folks have to not simply elect Republicans, however the most effective Republicans. With that in thoughts, he endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024.

“I am living proof that Jesus Christ can do anything,” Stone mentioned.

Roger Lindell

Next up was Lindell, greatest often known as the MyPillow founder, who is also a Donald Trump ally. His important level was that the nation’s present voting machines can’t be trusted.

Mike Lindell was the penultimate speaker Saturday evening at Rock the Red in Ocala.

“Get rid of the voting machines forever,” Lindell mentioned. Instead, he mentioned, the nation must get techniques that work.

Lindell’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump have been discredited.

Earlier this 12 months, Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox, who’s president of the statewide affiliation of election supervisors, issued an announcement encouraging Floridians to have religion in the state’s election system.

