Eric Weddle to become high school football coach after coming out of retirement to help Rams win Super Bowl

Eric Weddle made a surprise return to the NFL when he came out of retirement to join the Los Angeles Rams back on Jan. 12. At that point, L.A. had been hit with a number of injuries to its secondary and called upon the 37-year-old safety to help the team in what would prove to be a Super Bowl title run after he had already called it a career following the 2019 season. Not only did Weddle mount a comeback, but he also proved to be a key piece to that championship run, totaling a team-high nine tackles in the NFC Championship and five tackles in Super Bowl LVI.

After the win over Cincinnati, Weddle — who tore his pec in the game — confirmed that he was re-retiring from the league and will “go back to my daily life.” Well, now we have some clarity as to what that normal life will consist of for the Super Bowl champion.

On Saturday, Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego announced that Weddle will be taking over as head coach of the school’s football program at the end of the 2022 season. Weddle will join the staff this season and then take over the reins the following year. It’s unclear if Weddle has any aspirations of one day coaching in the NFL, but this would be where he starts that endeavor as he makes the transition to coaching.

Weddle is a former second-round pick of the then-San Diego Chargers in 2007 and spent eight seasons with the team before heading to the Baltimore Ravens. He joined the Rams in 2019 before his initial retirement and, of course, rejoined them this past postseason. The six-time Pro Bowler brings over a decade of NFL experience to this latest coaching venture and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, so these high schoolers will be learning from someone who played that the highest level.