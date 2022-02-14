Erin Jackson becomes first Black woman Olympic speed skating gold medalist

Finally, some good news!

Not to sound all gloom-and-doom about Black History Month 2022 but there has been a ridiculous amount of foolishness that has transpired ever since the calendar turned to February 1. That said, there is plenty of good to celebrate BOSSIP plans on covering the good and the bad with equal fervor.

Enter, Erin Jackson. She might not have been a household name when she woke up Sunday morning but we have a feeling all that is about to change. Yesterday, Jackson won the women’s 500m with a gold medal time of 37.04. According to CNN, the victory makes the 29-year-old Jackson the first woman to win a speed skating competition since 1994’s Bonnie Blair and the first Black woman to EVER take an individual medal at speed skating.

“I cried immediately, it was just a big release of emotion. A lot of shock, a lot of relief and a lot of happiness. I haven’t fully processed everything quite yet, but it just feels amazing,” Jackson told reporters.

She added: “I had a little misstep on the backstretch, but I just tried to, I wouldn’t say recover, because it wasn’t anything big, but just tried to continue skating.”

The reason Erin Jackson was able to accomplish this feat? One word. Opportunity. Jackson’s teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot on the team so that Jackson could take center stage in an elite Olympic event.